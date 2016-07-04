This St Patrick's Day Bundle includes two interactive PowerPoint games. These games help students practice simple subtraction and addition problems. The answers are from 0-10.



*Get this bundle and save 25%.



Included are:

1) St Patrick's Day Addition PowerPoint Game

2) St Patrick's Day Subtraction PowerPoint Game



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!