Find and circle dozens of things Forest loves about summer, and dozens of things he hates about the season, with this set of Word Search Puzzles!

Keywords: summer | favorites | opinions | preferences | attitudes | likes | dislikes

$1.60

$2.00);

(20% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • RCF-201-Summer-Activities-and-Appreciation-Two-Page-Activity-Set.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

RCF-201-Summer-Activities-and-Appreciation-Two-Page-Activity-Set

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades