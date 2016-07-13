Easter Themed Three-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 Pages - (Horizontal)



This is a packet of 15 three-digit subtraction worksheets.



Each page has different Easter themed clipart decorating it.



They include



1 page without regrouping

3 pages with regrouping the ones.

3 pages with regrouping the tens.

3 pages with regrouping the tens and ones.

2 pages of regrouping across a zero in the tens place.

1 page of regrouping across two zeros.

2 pages of a mix of all of the above.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



Includes answer key.



