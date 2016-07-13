Easter Themed Three-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 Pages - (Horizontal)
This is a packet of 15 three-digit subtraction worksheets.
Each page has different Easter themed clipart decorating it.
They include
1 page without regrouping
3 pages with regrouping the ones.
3 pages with regrouping the tens.
3 pages with regrouping the tens and ones.
2 pages of regrouping across a zero in the tens place.
1 page of regrouping across two zeros.
2 pages of a mix of all of the above.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer key.
Check out some of the other three digit addition and subtraction worksheets.
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Space Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Halloween Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Dinosaur Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Christmas Themed Worksheets
Three Digit Addition and Subtraction Ocean Themed Worksheets
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
These were made by Ryan Nygren.
Clipart by:
ClipART Suzy
• Clipart from: http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Clipart-Suzy
2 Super Teachers
• https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/2-Super-Teachers • http://2super-teachers.blogspot.com/
Marchena35 - images copyright marchena35.com
• http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Marchena35 • http://www.teachersnotebook.com/shop/marchena35
Creative Clips by Krista Wallden
• http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Krista-Wallden
• http://thecreativechalkboard.blogspot.com/p/creative-clips-digital-
clipart.html
Ron Leishman Digital Toonage
• https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Ron-Leishman- Digital-Toonage
• http://digitaltoonage.blogspot.com/
Fonts 4 Teachers
• https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Fonts4teachers
• http://tpt-fonts4teachers.blogspot.com/2013/03/free-easter-
digital-clipart-for-kids.html
Hughes Doodles
• www.hughesdoodles.blogspot.com
• https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Hughes-Doodles
PowerPoint template for the cover
• free-power-point-templates - www.fppt.info
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
