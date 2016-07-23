____________________________________________________________

What Buyers Are Saying:

---I actually used this for a younger grade than was listed (7th/8th grade class) and it was easy to go through the information and worked perfect for us. Thanks!

____________________________________________________________





Do you teach the U.S. Constitution to your government or history students? I go through it every year and constantly work on ways to make it highly interesting and relevant to students -- not to mention, more understandable!



Liven up your own teaching with this guided Constitution worksheet that takes students through the details of Article IV, which covers the responsibilities of the states.



I BELIEVE IN CRITICAL THINKING



The worksheet is more than a reading comprehension activity. At key points, it asks students the application questions that are so essential to true understanding. To complete the worksheet, students will have to do a close reading of Article IV to discover key details, but then they will have to apply critical thinking skills to figure out, for example, what the Framers meant by "republican" government. The Constitution uses the term without explanation; with this worksheet, students are asked to go beyond the surface of the text to reach a level of true understanding.



TEACHER CONVENIENCE IS NUMBER ONE WITH ME!



As a teacher myself, I know that you have plenty to do. You need support materials that make your life easier, not harder. When it comes to this Article IV Constitution Worksheet, that means:



---The whole worksheet fits on one sheet of paper, front and back. This means that it is quick to copy off a class set, and you won't have to worry about stapling pages by hand if the office copy machine is out of staples. It also means that a set of the worksheets, used year after year if students are directed not to write on them, will take up very little space in your file cabinet.

---A full answer key is provided. It includes not just the bare answer, but also helpful ancillary information to help guide class review and discussion and keep the Constitution interesting.





keywords: Constitution, Article IV, federalism, full faith and credit, admitting new states, state responsibilities