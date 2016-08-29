US Constitution- outline for students to complete (worksheet)

example:
Article 1: Give it a Name ___________________________
Article 1, Sections 1-4: _____________________________
• Qualifications for the House of Representatives
• Qualifications for the Senate
• What is the role of impeachment for both houses?
• How are elections decided for each house?
• Congress meets how often? When

