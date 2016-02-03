Verbs 10 Mark Quiz {PowerPoint}

* Please note that this is not a PowerPoint that teaches verbs, it is a 10 question quiz :)

Ten question slides. Children need to identify the action verb in each sentence by choosing the correct letter (multiple choice). You click, and they write their answers on their whiteboards or a piece of paper. Ten answer slides are provided for easy checking and discussion. This is a great review or assessment tool.

Includes:
10 question slides
10 answer slides

Created by Lindy du Plessis (store:Lindy loves to teach).

