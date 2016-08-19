See attendance, behavior, and grades for the whole week at a glance! At the end of the week, punch holes in the sheet and pop it into a binder.



Includes editable Microsoft Word, PDF and Microsoft Excel documents in color, grey, and black and white. The Microsoft Excel file speeds seating chart entry by copying student names into all weekly seating charts automatically. It also gives you the ability to generate printable and projectable seating charts for your students.



To use the automatic seating chart duplicator and project-able and printable seating chart features, Microsoft Excel 2010, 2013 or 2016 is required. Setup and printing is super easy (don't worry, knowledge of Excel is NOT required). Be sure to select 'Enable Content' (at the top of the screen) when first opening the file for full functionality. Single user license. Not for commercial use.