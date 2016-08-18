This is a set of 96 cards for grade 4-6 level.

Your students will have fun learning Wh- questions!

The set includes instructions, coloured cards,
black and white cards and answer keys.

***Canadian Spelling

$6.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Wh--Questions-Game-Cards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

pdf, 3 MB

Wh--Questions-Game-Cards

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades