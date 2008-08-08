Free
4.410 customer reviews
Downloaded 4975 times
Viewed 4633 times
This resource consists of a series of assessment sheets that involve both the teacher and student in assessing student writing. It has separate sheets for text written with the differing purposes of discussion, explanation, instruction, persuasion, recounts and reports. These cover sheets also contain pointers for students to check when proofreading.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 8, 2008
Updated: Mar 21, 2013
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Categories & Grades
