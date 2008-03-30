Writing checklists suitable for Key Stage 2. Ideal for SATs revision. Genres covered - discussion & argument, instructions, recount, pay scrpits, explanation, letter writing, persuasive writing, story writing, interviews, newspapers / journalistic writing and reports.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Discussions_&_Arguments.pub
  • explanations.pub
  • Instructions.pub
  • interviews.pub
  • letter_writing.pub
  • newspapers_journalistic_writing.pub

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 30, 2008

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

pub, 113 KB

Discussions_&_Arguments

pub, 129 KB

explanations

pub, 92 KB

Instructions

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades