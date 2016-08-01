Students practice sentence structure and sentence variety with these worksheets. Each worksheet starts with a very simple sentence, and step by step, students work together to add to or change the sentence based on the instructions for each step. They will work to add adjectives, adverbs, possessive nouns, plural nouns, specific words vs. general words, synonyms, prepositional phrases and sentences (to create compound sentences). For each step, they will be aware of spelling or grammatical changes needed as they write their sentences based on the instructions.



Download includes:



* Suggestions for how to use the worksheets



* Sample worksheet showing how a simple sentence becomes more complex, highlighting the change(s) made in each step



* Ten different worksheets, each with a different simple sentence, with a variety of types of changes/additions to make to create a more complex, colorful sentence



* Grayscale version of all worksheets, including sample