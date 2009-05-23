Free
45 customer reviews
Downloaded 51343 times
Viewed 50429 times
Planning sheets and lessons for riddles
Free
45 customer reviews
Downloaded 51343 times
Viewed 50429 times
About this resource
Info
Created: May 23, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Deany13
Working together assembly
How we are different-but we work together as a class- with Farmer Sheep story (changed version of Farmer Duck which I gladly downloaded from this s...
- (22)
- FREE
Deany13
Year two riddles
Planning sheets and lessons for riddles
- (5)
- FREE
Deany13
Progress Towards the Profile
Progress towards the profile- assessment document used by Birmingham schools for tracking progress of Nursery pupils. I've compiled the statements ...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
TES PICKS
Alice K
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
Spring /Easter Poetry Learning Intention : to compose Spring Poems/ Easter Poems PowerPoint presentation which provides a stimulus for a variety of...
- (15)
- $1.41
BUNDLE
helpfulnomad
Othello A Level
A number of resources for the teaching of A Level Othello.
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Jemmab100
Robert Burns Lesson Plan and Resources.
Resources to facilitate teaching on Robert Burns. Includes a PowerPoint to introduce Burns and describe his life and work. Also includes a lesson p...
- (1)
- $3.51
lordturner
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
Cooperative learning is an educational approach which aims to organize classroom activities into academic and social learning experiences. There is...
- (1)
- $2.82
NiamhMcCurry
Alliteration and Personification
Explanations and activities for your pupils to develop their understanding of poetic techniques. These can be used as lesson openers or revision to...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
tallybarnett
Teaching "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner" for AQA A Level "CRIME"
Stop Press ! Detailed Key Moments Posters added 17/03/18 ! 5 detailed Powerpoints to support the teaching of this text for A Level, particularly th...
- (0)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
SALE
tallybarnett
Revising "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" for A Level
Stop Press ! Key Ideas Posters added 17/03/18 ! A detailed presentation analysing what happens and what it all means in the seven sections, plus a ...
- (0)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
TandLGuru
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
This 16-page resource booklet contains a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of Lord Byr...
- (0)
- $2.82