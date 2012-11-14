3D Pythagoras interactive visualisation for teachers and pupils.
More visualisations available at www.mathimation.co.uk.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Mathimation-Pythagoras-Theorem-3D.html

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 14, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

html, 127 bytes

Mathimation-Pythagoras-Theorem-3D

Report a problem

Categories & Grades