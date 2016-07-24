BUNDLE

4th Grade Fractions Mega Bundle - Task Cards and more!

This product includes a variety of products including task cards, activities, and interactive notebook pages. View any of the links below to see each item individually.

Includes each of the Fractions Products below:
★Fractions Review Task Cards - 4th Grade CCSS Math - 4.NF.A, 4.NF.B
★Comparing and Ordering Fractions - 5 sets of Sorting Cards - CCSS Math 4.NF.A.2
★Fractions with Color Tiles - 4.NF.1 Equivalent Fractions Using Visual Models
★Comparing Fractions Task Cards - 4 ways to compare NF.A.1, NF.A.2
★Comparing Fractions Task Cards - QR Code Version - 4 ways to compare
★Comparing Fractions Task Cards (Cow Joke Edition) - with unique coded answers
★Equivalent Fractions and Parts of a Group Task Cards - QR Code Version
★Equivalent Fractions and Parts of a Group Task Cards
★Fractions on a Line Plot Packet (for use with Learn Zillion) CCSS: 4.MD.4
★Task Cards for Adding Fractions with Tenths and Hundredths - 4.NF.C.5 & 4.NF.C.6
★Task Cards for Adding Fractions with Tenths and Hundredths - QR Code Version
★Adding, Subtracting & Simplifying Fractions Task Cards w/ Coded Joke Answer
★Multiplying Fractions - 4 styles of practice + BONUS interactive notebook page
★Mixed and Improper Fractions Task Cards (QR Code Version)
★Mixed and Improper Fractions Task Cards with Coded Joke Answer Document

