I created these task cards to give my students more practice with adding and subtracting proper fractions and then simplifying the answer.
If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.
Included are 3 versions of the answer document to give you more options for use. One document includes the code letter so it can be used for students who are absent or sent home without the task cards. Another answer document does not require simplifying the fractions to help you with differentiation.
This task card set is also unique because it includes a coded answer document that allows students to reveal the answer to a joke. Students love these, and you'll love how fast and easy it is for you to assess your students' understanding!
What’s included:
•30 task cards (color)
•30 task cards (low ink version)
•Coded answer document (3 versions)
•Answer key
•BONUS: Math notebook pages
