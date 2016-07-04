Addition and Subtraction Five Frame Apple is great way for students to practice basic operations, as well as learning to use a five frame. These two fun interactive Five Frame interactive PowerPoint games are a great way to add technology to the classroom. There are 5 game boards in each game and the answers are from (0-5).
Included are:
1) Five Frame Addition PowerPoint Game
2) Five Frame Subtraction PowerPoint Game
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
This Product Includes:
• 5 Five Frame Addition Game Boards
• 15 Addition Equations
• 5 Five Frame Subtraction Game Boards
• 20 Subtraction Equations
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
