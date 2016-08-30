Addition Bundle - Addition Teaching Resources! All of my addition worksheet packs, and two addition games. Includes Addition Math Facts Game, Dominoes Addition Memory Game, Addition Fluency, 2 Digit Addition no Regrouping, 2 Digit Addition with Regrouping, 3 Digit Addition no Regrouping, 3 Digit Addition with Regrouping, 4 Digit Addition no Regrouping, 4 Digit Addition with Regrouping.Separately these will cost $17, but buy the BUNDLE and save $5 off! Enjoy! - HappyEdugator

Includes:

Addition Math Facts Game

Dominoes Addition Memory Game

Addition Fluency

2 Digit Addition No Regrouping

2 Digit Addition with Regrouping

3 Digit Addition No Regrouping

3 Digit Addition with Regrouping

4 Digit Addition No Regrouping

4 Digit Addition with Regrouping

You may also like:

Subtraction Bundle

©2015 HappyEdugator.

$12.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • demoAditionBundle1710853.jpg
  • AdditionBundle.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 249 KB

demoAditionBundle1710853

Worksheet

zip, 12 MB

AdditionBundle

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades