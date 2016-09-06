Free
This PowerPoint covers some of the major figures in the history of jazz music. Coupled with a Spotify Playlist this lesson helps introduce jazz for music appreciation, jazz-era literature (The Great Gatsby, etc.), or for history classes in an engaging way!
Teaching Tips:
This mini-lesson can be a stand alone introduction or be coupled with jazz era literature and history to bring the time period to life!
Created: Sep 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
