Ancient Greece: Sparta Vs. Athens Essay Assignment

Background:
The Greeks were isolated from each other by their geography, which led to each city-state developing some unique characteristics. Yet, they had many similarities as well. Athens and Sparta are no different. While both developed very different societies and systems of government, they both do share some similarities.

Your Task:
To go in front of the Connecticut State’s Board of Education and Compares and contrast the development of Athens and Sparta in at least three of the following areas:
 Government  Religion
 Military  Culture /Cultural Achievements
 Education  Women’s position
 Social Classes  Means of making a living

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • chart.docx
  • Compare-and-Contrast-Essay.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

docx, 104 KB

chart

Project/Activity

doc, 59 KB

Compare-and-Contrast-Essay

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades