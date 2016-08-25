Ancient Greece: Sparta Vs. Athens Essay Assignment



Background:

The Greeks were isolated from each other by their geography, which led to each city-state developing some unique characteristics. Yet, they had many similarities as well. Athens and Sparta are no different. While both developed very different societies and systems of government, they both do share some similarities.



Your Task:

To go in front of the Connecticut State’s Board of Education and Compares and contrast the development of Athens and Sparta in at least three of the following areas:

 Government  Religion

 Military  Culture /Cultural Achievements

 Education  Women’s position

 Social Classes  Means of making a living