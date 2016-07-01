Students will learn about apartheid in South Africa by completing an engaging Web Quest. Students will browse specific internet sites to find the answers to 25 questions. Students will read secondary sources, analyze primary sources, listen to a speech and watch a film clip. Students can use the internet using a computer, chrome book, etc or follow the QR codes with their smart phone to obtain the information. Includes both print and digital (Google Drive) versions.



Suggestions:

• Have the students bring ear buds so not distract other students when listening to the media

• Have students download a QR code app if they are going to be using their smart phone

• If using chrome books you may want to copy and paste the links to the websites onto your school or classroom website

• This can also be assigned as homework if your classroom does not have internet access.