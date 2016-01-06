GET YOUR KINDERGARTEN LEARNERS HOOKED ON LANGUAGE ARTS and LITERACY with BRIGHT KIDS WORD POWER WORKOUT! Kindergarten is a year of significant progress! Your students will achieve major milestones in reading, printing, spelling and language arts. Bright Kids Kindergarten Language Arts Activities provides support by enabling your students to develop an awareness of letters, recognize letters have specific sounds and recognize basic sight words in text. Bright Kids Kindergarten English Word Power Activity Kit is a GREAT LANGUAGE ARTS RESOURCE to help teachers, parents and homeschoolers motivate their students to learn to read, write and spell.
What's included?
-Worksheets come ALIVE as your students focuses their attention on a single worksheet with FUN and FRIENDLY illustrations and a variety of motivating exercises.
-With 93 pages of Word Power activities your students will learn new Kindergarten vocabulary, develop fluency, and learn to read and print effectively.
-They will be able to demonstrate understanding and comprehension by completing sentences. Your students will gain an understanding in word meaning and demonstrate comprehension by matching pictures with words and by grouping words according to their function.
-Celebrate and reward your students' efforts and ongoing progress. A Bright Kids Certificate is included in the Kindergarten Language Arts Resources to present to your students after they have successfully completed the entire Activity Kit (93 pages).
-An Easy to Use Teacher's Rubric is also included to make ASSESSMENT ACCURATE and EFFORTLESS!
Kindergarten, Reading, Writing, Assessments, Instructional Resources, Homeschoolers, Parents, Teachers, Sight Words, Centers/Stations, Montessori
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
