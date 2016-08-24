Character Education Motivational Coloring Pages and Posters
Created in response to my popular Character Education Posters , this set of 15 coloring pages is perfect to engage your students in cultivating a positive classroom community. Students can color each of these pages with a positive character education quote. Completed pages can be used to decorate the classroom or students can take and place in their binders, agendas or lockers.
15 motivational character educations coloring posters to print and display in your classroom. The traits covered are:
Kindness
Citizenship
Caring
Fairness
Balance
Reflection
Responsibility
Respect
Risk Taking
Open-Mindedness
Principle
Communication
Thinking
Knowledge
Inquiry
This set includes the black line versions of the 15 posters in my Character Education Posters . The new posters include mandalas and intricate patterns that students can color.
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
