In this document, you will find over 200 sample question stems to use as templates for close reading that will target the Common Core while simultaneously encouraging critical thinking about fiction and non-fiction. These question stems target skill such as:



Text Purpose, Structure, and Audience

Literary Elements

Literary Techniques

Rhetorical Devices

Non-fiction & Informational Texts

Textual Evidence

Word Meaning in Context

Drawing Conclusions

Making Inferences

Summarizing



and MORE!



For the high school PARCC exam, students must write both a literary analysis essay and synthesize an argument using various pieces of foundational non-fiction. The sample essay prompts included in this packet will enable you to focus your essay prompts on writing tasks for college readiness.



However, these question stems are not just for PARCC! Use them for prepping students in Advanced Placement as well as other non-Common Core state exams where close reading and writing are assessed for graduation.



