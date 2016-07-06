This is the "high tech", self checking version of the product below. If you'd like this product without the QR codes, try this:

Comparing Fractions Task Cards - 4 ways to compare NF.A.1, NF.A.2



What’s Included:



♦32 Task Cards (4 per sheet size)

♦32 Task Cards - Low ink version (4 per sheet size)

♦32 Task Cards (full size)

♦3 Styles of Answer Document

♦3 Answer Keys (one for each answer document style)



If you downloaded this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, individual practice, partner activities, assessment, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.



I designed this set of task cards with 32 problems to practice comparing fractions using various methods. There are 8 questions to practice solving using each of the methods for comparing fractions below:

•using common denominators and numerators (eg. 1/84/5) or solving by making equivalent fractions using common denominators (eg. 1/4=2/8 < 3/8)

•making fraction bar models

•using number lines

•using one-half as a benchmark number



While I included several forms of answer document, I prefer the one that allows students to record their thinking using the number lines and fraction bars. Being the professional that you are, you will find your own ways that work well for you and your students! When students scan the QR code, the answer is revealed as an image on the screen! My students love this, and I hope yours do, too!



Enjoy!



-Shane