Dinosaur Research Report for Elementary Grades
We have developed this report template and additional worksheets, organizers, tools and forms to use for your students to create, develop, write, edit, illustrate, present, and assess your students’ research report. This report (or performance task) is also designed to not only to learn and explain the new information, but answer some higher level thinking questions (Common Core Essential Questions) to apply the knowledge they have learned.
This report packaged is designed to have your students choose one dinosaur, to research it, and complete this report.
A simple rubric and student checklist is included. You can also add to this report by asking your students to do a model or large poster of their dinosaur as well.
You can use this report template in its entirety, or “pick and choose” the questions that you wish to use and tailor it to your students’ needs.
Created: Jul 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
