Powerpoint Presentation on drugs, popular culture and peer pressure. The presentation outlines how drugs are intertwined with North American popular culture and how this inevitably changes the ways in which we respond to peer pressure. * What is popular culture and how are we influenced by it? * Where do we see drugs being promoted in popular culture? * How would the desensitization to drugs/drug use affect us in peer pressure situations? * Sources of drug influence including movies, music, media, advertising, TV, etc.