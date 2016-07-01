After the students sign up for teaching dates in the Child Care Training Center they spend some time planning a lesson that they will prepare and teach the children of each specific age group.

There are 6 lesson plans included:

a Birth to two year old plan

a toddler plan

a preschool plan #1

a preschool plan #2

a single activity plan for ECE 2C

a SSA or busy box activity plan

Each lesson plan includes the activity plans, a lesson plan rubric, a supply list form, and a teaching evaluation form to be done by an observer on the teaching day.

Within this bundle are also the teaching sign up sheets and tracking forms.

______________________________________________________

Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS