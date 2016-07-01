After the students sign up for teaching dates in the Child Care Training Center they spend some time planning a lesson that they will prepare and teach the children of each specific age group.
There are 6 lesson plans included:
a Birth to two year old plan
a toddler plan
a preschool plan #1
a preschool plan #2
a single activity plan for ECE 2C
a SSA or busy box activity plan
Each lesson plan includes the activity plans, a lesson plan rubric, a supply list form, and a teaching evaluation form to be done by an observer on the teaching day.
Within this bundle are also the teaching sign up sheets and tracking forms.
