This product is a Bundle of the two decks of cards about endangered species:
Endangered Species Card Game 1 - Gotta Save 'Em All
Endangered Species Card Game 2 - Gotta Save 'Em All
It's a Pokemon cards inspired activity to motivate students to this topic.
It has a few suggestions about how to explore them but I´m looking forward to hear about your ideas!
Next Generation Science Standards:
3-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity
3-LS4-2 Biological Evolution: Unity and Diversity
4-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity
MS-ESS3-3 Earth and Human Activity
MS-ESS3-4 Earth and Human Activity
