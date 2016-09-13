This product is a Bundle of the two decks of cards about endangered species:
Endangered Species Card Game 1 - Gotta Save 'Em All
Endangered Species Card Game 2 - Gotta Save 'Em All

It's a Pokemon cards inspired activity to motivate students to this topic.
It has a few suggestions about how to explore them but I´m looking forward to hear about your ideas!

Next Generation Science Standards:
3-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity
3-LS4-2 Biological Evolution: Unity and Diversity
4-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity
MS-ESS3-3 Earth and Human Activity
MS-ESS3-4 Earth and Human Activity

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cards-Bundle.zip
  • logo-bundle.png
  • CardsBundle---Preview.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

zip, 5 MB

Cards-Bundle

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 203 KB

logo-bundle

Other

pdf, 360 KB

CardsBundle---Preview

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades