This product is a Bundle of the two decks of cards about endangered species:

Endangered Species Card Game 1 - Gotta Save 'Em All

Endangered Species Card Game 2 - Gotta Save 'Em All



It's a Pokemon cards inspired activity to motivate students to this topic.

It has a few suggestions about how to explore them but I´m looking forward to hear about your ideas!



Next Generation Science Standards:

3-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity

3-LS4-2 Biological Evolution: Unity and Diversity

4-ESS3-1 Earth and Human Activity

MS-ESS3-3 Earth and Human Activity

MS-ESS3-4 Earth and Human Activity