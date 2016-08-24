Equations and Expressions Task Cards- 6th Grade Math Bundle

This bundle includes task cards for each of the 6th Grade Math Equations and Expressions Common Core Standards. These 17 products, with 20 cards each, are bundled together for over 30% off the original cost.

Topics covered in this bundle (click on each title to see the original product listing):
Order of Operations
Algebraic Expressions Vocabulary
Writing Algebraic Expressions
Reading Algebraic Expressions
Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
Equivalent Expressions
Combining Like Terms
The Distributive Property
Writing Equations
Checking Solutions
Solving Equations with Addition and Subtraction
Solving Equations with Multiplication and Division
Writing Inequalities
Graphing Inequalities
Solving Inequalities with Addition and Subtraction
Solving Inequalities with Multiplication and Division
Equations in 2 Variables

$30.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.-Order-of-Operations-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 2.-Algebraic-Expressions-Vocabulary-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 3.-Writing-Algebraic-Expressions-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 4.-Reading-Algebraic-Expressions-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 5.-Evaluating-Albegraic-Expressions-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 6.-Equivalent-Expressions-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 7.-Combining-Like-Terms.pdf
  • 8.-The-Distributive-Property-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 9.-Writing-Equations-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 10.-Checking-Solutions-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 11.-Solving-Equations-with-Addition-and-Subtraction-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 12.-Solving-Equations-with-Multiplication-and-Division-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 13.-Writing-Inequalities-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 14.-Graphing-Inequalities-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 15.-Solving-Inequalities-with-Addition-and-Subtraction-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 16.-Solving-Inequalities-with-Mulitplication-and-Division-Task-Cards.pdf
  • 17.-Equations-in-2-Variables-Task-Cards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

1.-Order-of-Operations-Task-Cards

Worksheet

pdf, 7 MB

2.-Algebraic-Expressions-Vocabulary-Task-Cards

Worksheet

pdf, 12 MB

3.-Writing-Algebraic-Expressions-Task-Cards

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades