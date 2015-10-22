This bundle includes the material necessary to teach Unit 2 on Personal Health Management. (the power points still show the food guide pyramid)
TOPICS: dietary guidelines, Food Guide Pyramid, Breakfast, a personal dietary analysis project and a test.
In this unit bundle, you will find:
* 6+ lesson plans
* 6+ power points
* 6+ activities
* 6+ cooking lab ideas
* a unit test
* a unit student workbook
* a unit bell quiz
* a unit scoring outline and rubric
CAVEAT: I have not taught this unit for about 6 years. The active information and lesson plans that I taught are included, but they have not been updated and may not be as organized as my other products.
Food for Today, Student Edition / Edition 9
by Helen Kowtaluk, McGraw-Hill Education
About this resource
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
