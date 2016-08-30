Gilded Age Assignment



1. City Life

a. What were cities like?

i. Poor

ii. Housing

iii. What the streets were like

iv. Using another language w/ captions



2. Industrial Revolution

a. New Inventions – describe at least 2

i. What impact did those inventions have on society

ii. Using another language w/ captions



3. Captains/ Industry/ Robber Barons

a. Choose two men and the field they were in

i. Were they captains of industry or Robber baron?

ii. Using another language w/ captions



4. Immigration

a. Who were they? Where did they work?

b. How were they treated by Nativists?

i. Using another language w/ captions



5. Muckrakers

a. What topics did they address? (choose two)

i. Using another language w/ captions



6. Working Conditions

a. Pay?

b. Sanitation?

c. Who was working?

i. Using another language w/ captions



7. Rise of labor Unions

a. Choose one topic and decide how things should have been changed

i. Using another language w/ captions



