Gilded Age Assignment
1. City Life
a. What were cities like?
i. Poor
ii. Housing
iii. What the streets were like
iv. Using another language w/ captions
2. Industrial Revolution
a. New Inventions – describe at least 2
i. What impact did those inventions have on society
ii. Using another language w/ captions
3. Captains/ Industry/ Robber Barons
a. Choose two men and the field they were in
i. Were they captains of industry or Robber baron?
ii. Using another language w/ captions
4. Immigration
a. Who were they? Where did they work?
b. How were they treated by Nativists?
i. Using another language w/ captions
5. Muckrakers
a. What topics did they address? (choose two)
i. Using another language w/ captions
6. Working Conditions
a. Pay?
b. Sanitation?
c. Who was working?
i. Using another language w/ captions
7. Rise of labor Unions
a. Choose one topic and decide how things should have been changed
i. Using another language w/ captions
Rubric A
