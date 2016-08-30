Gilded Age Assignment

1. City Life
a. What were cities like?
i. Poor
ii. Housing
iii. What the streets were like
iv. Using another language w/ captions

2. Industrial Revolution
a. New Inventions – describe at least 2
i. What impact did those inventions have on society
ii. Using another language w/ captions

3. Captains/ Industry/ Robber Barons
a. Choose two men and the field they were in
i. Were they captains of industry or Robber baron?
ii. Using another language w/ captions

4. Immigration
a. Who were they? Where did they work?
b. How were they treated by Nativists?
i. Using another language w/ captions

5. Muckrakers
a. What topics did they address? (choose two)
i. Using another language w/ captions

6. Working Conditions
a. Pay?
b. Sanitation?
c. Who was working?
i. Using another language w/ captions

7. Rise of labor Unions
a. Choose one topic and decide how things should have been changed
i. Using another language w/ captions

Rubric A

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Gilded-Age-Assignment-no-language.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

docx, 108 KB

Gilded-Age-Assignment-no-language

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades