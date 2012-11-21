A 'math metal&' song about the golden ratio (aka Phi).

See more about the making of the song and maths behind it at:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqK63v2Jzks

This was a collaboration with the excellent Dave Brown - his channel is:
http://www.youtube.com/user/wwwboyinabandcom (check it out!!!)

Also featuring Professor Phil Moriarty from the University of Nottinghamé';s School of Physics.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 21, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades