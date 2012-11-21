Free
A 'math metal&' song about the golden ratio (aka Phi).
See more about the making of the song and maths behind it at:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqK63v2Jzks
This was a collaboration with the excellent Dave Brown - his channel is:
http://www.youtube.com/user/wwwboyinabandcom (check it out!!!)
Also featuring Professor Phil Moriarty from the University of Nottinghamé';s School of Physics.
