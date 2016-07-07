We have developed this INTERACTIVE DIGITAL reading comprehension Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizer set to engage students either in the classroom or at home using a 1:1 device environment. This original product is provided through web- based file sharing, contained on the Internet 'cloud' and allows you and your students to access, edit, and print files from any computer or device. Students work on their report template directly in the file. This product will also work with Microsoft OneDrive (instructions included!)
This product has been created for teachers to use with any stories in any reading series, individual story, or novel. We have included the most common graphic organizers to support reading comprehension to be used to help students comprehend these stories in a fun and engaging way. We have included brief instructions inside the product for each map or chart.
Included are the following:
• Story Structure Map (two versions)- One version is more simplistic, containing characters, setting, beginning, middle and end; the second version has characters, setting, conflict, events, and resolution
• Main Idea and Details (Theme) Map
• Fact and Opinion Map (Evaluate)
• Conclusions and Generalizations Chart
• Text and Graphic Features Chart
• Author’s Purpose Chart
• Cause and Effect Chart
• Sequence of Events Chart
• Compare and Contrast Venn Diagram
Copyright 2016 The Teacher TeamTM
All Rights Reserved by Author
Permission to copy for single classroom use only
Electronic distribution limited to single classroom use only.
Not for public display.
DISCLAIMER: These materials were prepared by The Teacher Team and have neither been developed, reviewed, nor endorsed by Google.
Created: Jul 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
