Graphing Proportional Relationships: Practice and Review is a great way to practice, review and assess student understanding of graphing proportional relationships (CCSS 8.EE.B.5). One set of cards has equations. The other set has graphs of the equations. Students match the equation to the graph through scavenger hunts, games, and more. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.
See how I use these and other matching cards in the two part series on practice and review on the blog.
SAVE as part of the 8th Grade EE Practice and Review Bundle Part 1
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center with other proportional relationship activities
- Host a proportional relationship scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game of graphing proportional relationships matching
- Play the classic game of concentration using the graph and equation cards.
A great addition to your 8th grade math review and practice and for differentiation.
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- Set of interactive notebook problem and matching cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 27%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Plotting graphs using 2 points (x- & y-intercepts) Worksheet (with Answers)
- (0)
- $2.82
Straight line and curved graphs exercises. With Answer Key.
- (0)
- $7.04
9-1 Maths Exam Paper -1A
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Equation of a straight line
- (1)
- FREE
Gradient Problems GCSE worksheet
- (1)
- FREE
Rearranging Linear Equations into the form y = mx + c
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Gradient and Intercept (Treasure Hunt)
- (3)
- FREE
Straight-line graphs.
- (0)
- FREE