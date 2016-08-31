Hairy Tales/ Nursery Rhyme Crimes- The Trial of Nursery Rhymes- STUDENTS LOVE THIS!
As children, we are bombarded with reading and hearing various fairy tales and nursery rhyme stories. We often view these stories to be happy and innocent because the main characters for the most part “live happily ever after”, but what about these main characters’ struggles? Many of them are victims of crimes or have committed crimes.
No way in today’s society would Goldilocks be able to break into the house of three bears, sleep in their beds, break a chair, and eat their porridge without being charged with a crime. Come on, Humpy Dumpty. Did he fall or was he pushed? The Grinch- he stole Christmas! How can we have a society that teaches law on the one hand but subjects its youth to these stories, on the other.
TASK: Put these nursery rhyme/ fairy tale characters on trial for their wrong doings, so that we can finally have justice in our fictional world and send the proper message to our youth.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- Law and legal studies / International law
- Law and legal studies / US law
