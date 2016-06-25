PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Halloween Bundle features 11 different packets of math and literacy worksheets and activities specifically for 4th grade. Any time I add Halloween products for fourth grade it will be added to this bundle and you will get access to it without having to pay any more money for it with this endless bundle!



In this bundle you will find a variety of different fun math, reading, and writing activities:



Halloween Color by Number (Fourth Grade)

Halloween Math Puzzles (Fourth Grade)

Halloween NO PREP Printables - Fourth Grade Common Core Math and Literacy

Halloween No Prep Common Core Math (4th grade)

Halloween No Prep Common Core Literacy (4th grade)

Halloween Mathbooking (4th grade)

Halloween Math Goofy Glyph (4th grade)

Halloween Math Interactive Worksheets Fourth Grade Common Core

Halloween Writing Centers

Halloween Interactive Glyphs

Halloween Reading Passages - Close Reading



This bundle comes with a 25% discount to save you money! If bought individually the products in this packet would cost $39.90.



Happy Halloween!



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 200+

Answer Key N/A

Teaching Duration N/A

