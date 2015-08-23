Halloween Word Scramble - Order Up!
ORDER UP!
Welcome to a fun HALLOWEEN themed edition of ORDER UP! Your students will have to use their word skills as they work to unscramble Halloween related words AND complete a short writing prompt. This is sure to be a hit with your "GHOULS" and Boys!
Check out the FREE PREVIEW to see what is included and for more information on how it works!
This set of ORDER UP! focuses on HALLOWEEN and includes the following:
-ORDER UP! strips (9 problems for students to solve + a writing prompt)
-Work Mat
-Teacher Directions and Suggestions
- Answer Key
Thanks for stopping by!
Happy Solving and Ordering-
Mr. Hughes
***Wait! This Order Up! Word Scramble set is included in the Order Up! Word Scramble MEGA BUNDLE #1! (10 Sets)! You may want to buy the bundle and $ave 20%! WAHOO!***
Visit my Blog An Educator's Life to see Order Up! in action!
Email Me with questions/concerns!
If you like this, you may want to check out the Order Up! Math Bundle #1 (10 Sets)! Also Math Bundle #2 and Language Arts Bundle #1 are now available. Buy the bundles and save! WAHOO!
Keywords: ORDER UP!, ordering, self-checking, Halloween, scrambled words, solve, writing prompt
© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Parts of Speech - Basic Set {Hands-On Interactive Notebook}
- (3)
- $5.50
End of the Year : Outside the Box Project
- (1)
- $6.00
Operations and Algebraic Thinking - Common Core Math Targeted Assessments
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Pirates Ahoy! Writing and Literacy Tasks
- (19)
- $2.82
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
- (15)
- $1.41
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Extra Persuasive Speech Tips
- (0)
- $8.45
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
Introducing Film in The English Classroom.
- (0)
- $4.51