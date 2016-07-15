The true wonder of the If You Give a Mouse series is its circular structure. Kids love the way the story works; and the way its pattern works its way back to the beginning of the story. Half the fun is guessing how the story will indeed work its way back!
This easy and affordable mini-unit is sure to encourage your promising emergent readers. Unlock your child's desire to read by offering them these five simplistic follow-up activities to this childhood classic.
Included in unit:
a. Five activities (reproducible)
b. Comprehension quiz
c. Quiz answer key
d. Core standards met
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%
