Interactive Reading Notebook for Second Grade - 191 pages!



This reading notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive reading journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their reading notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their reading notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core reading notebooks.



All Common Core Reading standards for 2nd grade are covered in this book.



Topics covered:

Answering Questions

Recounting Stories

Describing Characters

Describing Rhythm and Meaning

Describing Structure

Points of View

Understanding Information

Comparing Stories

Reading and Understanding Literature

Answering and Asking Questions

Main Topic

Connections

Word Meaning

Text Features

Purpose of a Text

Images

Reasons

Comparing Points

Comprehension

Decoding Words

Fluency



Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach reading in your classroom!



