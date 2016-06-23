Interactive Writing and Grammar Notebook for Seventh Grade - 179 pages!
This writing and language notebook is completely hands-on and interactive and completely different from my Sixth Grade Writing and Grammar Interactive Notebook. Each chapter in this interactive writing journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their writing and language notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their writing and language notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core writing and language notebooks.
All Common Core writing and language standards for 7th grade are covered in this book.
Topics covered:
Writing Opinions
Writing Informative Texts
Writing Narratives
Producing Writing
Developing Writing
Publishing Writing
Research Projects
Gathering Information
Finding Evidence
Writing Routinely
English Grammar
Capitalization, Punctuation, and Spelling
Knowledge of Language
Word Meanings
Word Relationships
Using Words and Phrases
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach writing and language skills in your classroom!
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
