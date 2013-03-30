The games have been made to provide a learning opportunity for chn to consolidate learning after the sounds have been introduced previously. The first game is picture card matching to the sound. The second game is to provide a further recognition opportunity for recognising the letter name of the sound. The caller cards can be crossed over using the mats for either the sound pictures or the letters. I copied the pictures from resources that I have downloaded previously and thank the providers for them. Each mat is in a different order but they have the same pictures.