The games have been made to provide a learning opportunity for chn to consolidate learning after the sounds have been introduced previously. The first game is picture card matching to the sound. The second game is to provide a further recognition opportunity for recognising the letter name of the sound. The caller cards can be crossed over using the mats for either the sound pictures or the letters. I copied the pictures from resources that I have downloaded previously and thank the providers for them. Each mat is in a different order but they have the same pictures.

  • Jolly Phonics Set - Bingo Picture and Letter Sound Cards.pptx
  • Jolly Phonics Set 2 - Bingo Picture and Letter Sound Cards.pptx
  • Jolly Phonics Set 3 - Bingo Picture and Letter Sound Cards.pptx
  • Jolly Phonics Set 4 - Bingo Picture and Letter Sound Cards.pptx
  • Jolly Phonics Set 5 - Bingo Picture and Letter Sound Cards.pptx
  • Jolly Phonics Set 6 - Bingo Picture and Letter Sound Cards.pptx
  • Jolly Phonics Set 7 - Bingo Picture and Letter Sound Cards.pptx

Created: Mar 30, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

