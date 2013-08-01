This is a new video from our series we're you learn the most common and useful Russian phrases. This time, we&'ll have a look at what to say when ité';s time to pay at a shop or restaurant.

This is the phrases used to create this video: Сколько это стоит? How much is it? Сколько с меня? How much do I owe you? Можно счёт? Can I have the check/bill, please? Напишите цену, пожалуйста Can you write the price down, please? Сколько это... в долларах / в евро / в рублях? How much is it in... dollars / euros / rubles?