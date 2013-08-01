Welcome to a new video to learn what to say in Russian in different situations. Here we're going to learn useful phrases when you are with a client and it&'s the time to pay (in a shop, restaurant, etc.).

These are the phrases weé';ve use to created this video: This costs... Это стоит... This is the price Вот цена This is for free / This isn't for free Это бесплатно / Это не бесплатно Are you taking this? Вы это берёте?