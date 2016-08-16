This product will last you seamlessly from August to June - the ENTIRE school year! This resource contains 180 interchangeable leveled daily work pages to ensure that your students are completing different work each day. Print once, make copies of the student worksheets, and your prep work is done. It’s that simple.
This resource contains a two page student response worksheet. Students will complete the worksheet in response to the prompts and questions on the leveled daily work pages. Switch out the daily page each day. Use this resource as independent work, guided practice, direct instruction, small group work, a warm-up activity, a classroom center, or a station run by a paraprofessional. Options are endless! This is a major time saver and ensure all students are busy with appropriately leveled work!
Skills Included in Level 3:
- social skills scenarios {such as: bullying, sharing, jealousy, communication}
- grammar {such as: nouns, verbs, adjectives, antonyms, punctuation marks, prepositions}
- complex concrete and abstract questions {such as: making inferences, advanced personal info, sequencing}
- math {such as: coin combinations, word problems, time to the five minute, skip counting}
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Math for early childhood / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Doubling, halving and sharing
- Math for early childhood / Matching
- Math for early childhood / Math games
- Math for early childhood / Money
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
- Math for early childhood / Time
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
- (1)
- FREE
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
- (1)
- $7.04
Supporting Early Maths at Home
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23