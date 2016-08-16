This product will last you seamlessly from August to June - the ENTIRE school year! This resource contains 180 interchangeable leveled daily work pages to ensure that your students are completing different work each day. Print once, make copies of the student worksheets, and your prep work is done. It’s that simple.



This resource contains a two page student response worksheet. Students will complete the worksheet in response to the prompts and questions on the leveled daily work pages. Switch out the daily page each day. Use this resource as independent work, guided practice, direct instruction, small group work, a warm-up activity, a classroom center, or a station run by a paraprofessional. Options are endless! This is a major time saver and ensure all students are busy with appropriately leveled work!



Skills Included in Level 3:

- social skills scenarios {such as: bullying, sharing, jealousy, communication}

- grammar {such as: nouns, verbs, adjectives, antonyms, punctuation marks, prepositions}

- complex concrete and abstract questions {such as: making inferences, advanced personal info, sequencing}

- math {such as: coin combinations, word problems, time to the five minute, skip counting}



Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!