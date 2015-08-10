In this game, groups of students compete to "make 24" as many times as possible. They are given 10 examples and must make 24 using all of the numbers and the basic operations.

It is a great activity because it reinforces arithmetic while working on algebraic thinking. It is very appropriate for students of all different skill levels as well.

$1.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Make-24-a.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 10, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

pdf, 2 MB

Make-24-a

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades