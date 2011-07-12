A 'sort the words' activity based on the book. pupils are given a table with the headings verb, noun & adjectives and a selection of words taken from the story - then pupils have to write each word in the correct collumn. self assessment is also at the bottom of the sheet so pupils can rate their efforts!

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • sort the words.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 12, 2011

Activity

docx, 37 KB

sort the words

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades