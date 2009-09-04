A resource with a worksheet grid with what to look out for when studying film (music, colour, lighting, camera angles and character) and how meaning can be interpreted through each element.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Meaning in film.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 4, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

doc, 35 KB

Meaning in film

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades