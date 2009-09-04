A resource with a worksheet grid with what to look out for when studying film (music, colour, lighting, camera angles and character) and how meaning can be interpreted through each element.
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
Wocko
Poetry: Chemistry by Graham Swift
A resource with a PowerPoint presentation to support a lesson on Graham Swift's poem ‘Chemistry’ from the GCSE AQA Anthology.
- (2)
- FREE
Wocko
Emotion Cards
<p>Cards to use as an introduction to drama lessons in order to develop expressions.</p>
- (10)
- FREE
Wocko
The Laboratory
PowerPoint is based on the poem, ‘The Laboratory’. The resource is a teaching support for a discussion and analysis
- (8)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Robert_Frost
End of Term Quiz #2
After the popularity of my first one, I thought I'd share my latest one An interactive, End of Term Quiz. This has a variety of rounds - TV Intros,...
- (19)
- $4.23
Robert_Frost
End of Term Quiz #1
An interactive, End of Term Quiz This has a variety of rounds - Music, Literature, Film, Science, Logos etc. There's nothing really time-sensitive ...
- (13)
- $5.63
BUNDLE
Robert_Frost
Christmas Puzzle Pack #1
I've bundled together some of my popular puzzles into one Christmas bundle- there's my first interactive 'End of Term' quiz, a giant crossword, a s...
- 5 Resources
- $4.23
New resources
DOCAcademy
Stand with Malala - English KS3-4 six-part lesson plan
This six-lesson unit is rooted in exploring the themes and issues portrayed in the He Named Me Malala documentary. The film introduces students to ...
- (1)
- FREE
DanaHihi
text types revision quiz
I just finished a unit on text types (with my year 8 ESL class) and created a humorous and fun quiz for revision!!
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TESLive
Greg Dyke - Video Webchat
Greg Dyke joined us to discuss the BFI’s vision for film education, also answering questions on an exciting new development from the BFI that focus...
- (0)
- FREE
Angelil
Full year's lesson plans: Language and Mass Communications (IB DP English Lang/Lit)
This file contains at least 50 hours of lessons pertaining to Part 2 (Language and Mass Communications) of the English A: Language and Literature I...
- (1)
- $21.13
BUNDLE
EngageinEnglish
The Fiction and Non-Fiction Collection
The Fiction and Non-Fiction Collection A collection of four fun and engaging fiction and non-fiction lessons. Click on the lesson links to find out...
- 4 Resources
- $6.83