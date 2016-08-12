21 problem metric capacity math center activity, converting from milliliters (millilitres) and liters (litres), involves some decimal use. The triangular game pieces come together to form a self checking rhombus shape. This activity could be used by individuals in an interactive notebook, by groups or pairs in a math center or by those pesky fast finishers! These games are always a big hit when I pull them out for my students.

The puzzle pieces use the abbreviations for L and mL and I have included two conversion table pages, one with the U.S. spelling of milliliters and liters and one with the international spelling of millilitres and litres.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • metric-capacity-conversions.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 808 KB

metric-capacity-conversions

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades