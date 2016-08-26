Middle Ages: Reading for Information: The Setting of Medieval Europe- Geography Worksheet
this checks for literacy with a reading , and short answer questions as well as multiple choice to check for student understanding and literacy
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Geography / Geography skills
- Geography / Locational knowledge
- Geography / People and environment
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500)
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500) / Europe
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
asadler79
Brazil Full SoW
I've written this for KS3 EBD boys. There are links on the lesson plans to websites. It is a full scheme of work with attached power points, worksh...
- (56)
- $18.31
asadler79
Volcanoes Full Scheme of Work
I have written this Scheme of Work for y7/8/9 EBSD boys. Can be easily adapted for KS2.
- (27)
- $11.97
Jillylo12
Global cities and Urbanisation in Mumbai and Manchester - AQA and Eduqas
This lesson is the final lesson in Theme 2 for Urban and rural links. It looks at the changes rates of urbanisation including push and pull factors...
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
clmcdonnell
CHANGING PLACES:8. Meanings and representations LONDON
This lesson has been created to address the AQA Geography A-Level specification. It includes; - Starter task - to recap prior learning. - Clear lea...
- (1)
- $4.93
TES PICKS
joshcarmody
Can Eating Insects Save The Planet?
An excellent stand alone to inspire and provoke alternative thinking in your classes. This lesson examines the though of eating insect and the pote...
- (2)
- $2.82
AcornTeachingResources
Christmas Atlas Skills - Geography
Fun and visually attractive, this Christmas themed atlas work sheet is great for end of term group activities. All you need is an atlas. A double s...
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
mwmonk
How can the Favela be improved? Trumps Game
Aim: This is a trumps game designed to help explain how poor housing areas in low income countries can be improved, focussing on favelas in Brazil....
- (0)
- $11.27
highwaystar
The Arctic: ( animals and Ocean) powerpoint,display, worksheets and activities
A set of printable activities and display resources for an Arctic topic - suitable for KS1 A set of printable resources (display, worksheets, games...
- (0)
- $8.45
mwmonk
Should the Giddings Family move to Italy?
Aim: This is a lesson that compares and contrasts the UK and Italy, asking students to focus on a range of push and pull factors in order to to dec...
- (0)
- $11.27