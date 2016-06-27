Enter a music galaxy far, far away with this Star Wars themed classroom decor pack. Included in the pack are 8 files to help your students learn music .

Music Jedi Banner Deco
Music Jedi I Can Statement Posters
Music Jedi Solfege Hand Signs Posters
Music Jedi Anchor Charts
Music Jedi Dynamics/Tempos
Music Jedi Class Rules
Music Jedi Behavior Charts
Music Jedi Binder Covers

==================================================
Follow The Bates Clef on Facebook and Blogger to take a peek into my music classroom and stay up-to-date with new products, sales, and freebies.

$18.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Archive.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Room Visuals

zip, 121 MB

Archive

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades