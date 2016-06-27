Enter a music galaxy far, far away with this Star Wars themed classroom decor pack. Included in the pack are 8 files to help your students learn music .
Music Jedi Banner Deco
Music Jedi I Can Statement Posters
Music Jedi Solfege Hand Signs Posters
Music Jedi Anchor Charts
Music Jedi Dynamics/Tempos
Music Jedi Class Rules
Music Jedi Behavior Charts
Music Jedi Binder Covers
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
